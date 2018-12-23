La Fille du Boulanger - Rebrand

La Fille du Boulanger a su faire confiance à un studio spécialisé en identité visuelle.
Peut-être parce que la boulangère s’est reconnue dans l’approche ludique du studio, qui pousse ses clients à aller au-delà de leur vision.
L’objectif du mandat était de revoir l'identité et la plateforme graphique de
lafilleduboulanger.ca, une entreprise éco-responsable déjà bien établie dans la région de Saint-Sulpice - Québec. Prêchant pour un mode de vie sain et une consommation responsable, elle différencie son offre par une vision progressiste vers un modèle de partage et de reconnaissance, afin de diminuer la surproduction et le gaspillage alimentaire. En d'autres mots, ses pains sont uniquement disponibles en ligne. Le tout fut réfléchi dans un esprit ludique et coloré, à l'image des valeurs et de la personnalité de cette entrepreneure. Le résultat: une identité qui se distingue des tendances actuelles.
Gageons que l’odeur de ses pains saura bientôt s’inviter sur l’île de Montréal!
///
La Fille du Boulanger has trusted a studio specialized in visual identity.
Perhaps because the baker recognized herself in the studio's playful approach, who push her clients to go beyond their own vision.
The objectives of the mandate were to review the identity and the graphics platform of
lafilleduboulanger.ca, an eco-friendly company already well established in Saint-Sulpice - Quebec. Preaching for a healthy lifestyle and responsible consumption, she differentiates her offer by a progressive vision towards a model of sharing and recognition, to reduce overproduction and food waste. In simple words, his loaves are only available online, on demand. Everything was played in a colorful spirit, reflecting the values and personality of this businesswoman. The result: an identity that differs from current trends.
Let's bet that the smell of his bread will arrive soon at Montreal!
Design + Art Direction Simon Laliberté
Stylistic Research Simon Laliberté + Rosalie Deschênes-Grégoire + Isabelle Boucher
Coordinators Alexandra Whitter + Katia Dupuy
Photos Robitaille Photo
Thank You!