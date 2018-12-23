La Fille du Boulanger - Rebrand

About

The objectives of the mandate were to review the identity and the graphics platform of lafilleduboulanger.ca, an eco-friendly company already well established in Saint-Sulpice - Quebec. Preaching for a healthy lifestyle and responsible consumption, she differentiates her offer by a progressive vision towards a model of sharing and recognition, to reduce overproduction and food waste. In simple words, his loaves are only available online, on demand. Everything was played in a colorful spirit, reflecting the values and personality of this businesswoman. The result: an identity that differs from current trends.

Published: