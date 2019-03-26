Gender Talks event
Ara Estudio .
Gender Talks pone sore la mesa un tema recurrente de nuestro tiempo. Un evento así no se podía quedar en una charla para público reducido, tenía que hacerse una difusión, un eco, y tener una gráfica potente que llamara al público y provocara una reacción en él. El acompañamiento gráfico de la cinta, se asemeja a la cinta adhesiva que envuelve y marca la mercancía, poniéndole una etiqueta. Esto es lo que el género es para la ponente, una mera etiqueta.
Gender Talks puts a recurring theme of our time on the table. Such an event could not be left in a talk for a reduced audience, it had to be a broadcast, an echo, and have a powerful graphic that would call the audience and provoke a reaction in it. The graphic accompaniment of the ribbon, resembles the adhesive tape that wraps and marks the merchandise, putting a label on it. This is what gender is for the speaker, a mere label.   



    
   
Gender Talks event
Ara Estudio .

    Ara Estudio . Barcelona, Spain

    made in Spain Madrid, Spain
    Be Brutal Barcelona, Spain

    Gender Talks event

    Gráfica para un evento sobre charlas de género
