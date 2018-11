About

BUDAPEST DESIGN WEEK 2018 "CELEBRATES 15 YEARS, OUR MISSION IS: DESIGN" Graphic design and art direction: de_form Patron and main sponsor: Hung… Read More

BUDAPEST DESIGN WEEK 2018 "CELEBRATES 15 YEARS, OUR MISSION IS: DESIGN" Graphic design and art direction: de_form Patron and main sponsor: Hungarian Intellectual Property Office Organizer: Hungarian Design Council Curator: Judit Osvárt Project leader: Daniella Koós DLA Project manager: Kitti Mayer Communication: Péter Juhász, Somogyi Lili Pringting house: Elektroproduct Nyomdaipari Kft. Read Less

Published: