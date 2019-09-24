Discover
white – booklet, identity
white – booklet, identity
Published:
December 28th 2018
Eduard Eremchuk – Architect
Sasha Yaguza
371
4,591
Heim magazine, n.3
Sasha Yaguza
438
5,186
Selected logos 17/18
Sasha Yaguza
584
12,176
HDB – 2nd series
Sasha Yaguza
144
1,010
UNIT
Sasha Yaguza
98
973
EPG Cybersport Team
Multiple Owners
Sasha Yaguza
Aleksandr Lokhmatov
130
1,673
Selected logos 16/17
Multiple Owners
Sasha Yaguza
Aleksandr Lokhmatov
384
5,130
tipologia – architectural studio
Sasha Yaguza
741
6,912
Heim magazine, n.2
Sasha Yaguza
619
6,188
Utkino Country House – redesign concept
Sasha Yaguza
183
2,046
Sasha Yaguza
Rostov-on-Don, Russian Federation
white – booklet, identity
white. Booklet & identity. Project by 159 Foundation
Published:
December 28th 2018
Tools
Adobe InDesign
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Editorial Design
,
Booklet
architecture
art
brochure
development
logo
modernism
White
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.