Only Studio
Manchester, United Kingdom
Message
Message
The British Academy
649
199
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The British Academy is the UK authority on the humanities and social sciences. A fellowship of over 1,000 leading experts, they inspire, support … Read More
    The British Academy is the UK authority on the humanities and social sciences. A fellowship of over 1,000 leading experts, they inspire, support and promote the most outstanding research and researchers focussed on people, cultures and societies. We were approached to help the Academy to define a new direction and help it reach new audiences. Read Less
    Published:
The British Academy is the UK authority on the humanities and social sciences. A fellowship of over 1,000 leading experts, they inspire, support and promote the most outstanding research and researchers focussed on people, cultures and societies. We were approached to help the Academy to define a new direction and help it reach new audiences.

At a time of misinformation, distrust of expertise and increased social division, the role of the Academy has never been so critical. Moving beyond prestige and academic rigour, we helped the Academy to unite behind progressive principles. Discovery, Humanity and Ambition became the watchwords for an institution committed to helping people to learn, progress and prosper.




Photography kindly provided by Anoush Abrar, Azida Azina and Sphiwo Hlatshwayo.
Typography: Founders Grotesk, Tiempos Headline, Tiempos Text and Graphik by Klim and Commercial Type



Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.