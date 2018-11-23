The British Academy is the UK authority on the humanities and social sciences. A fellowship of over 1,000 leading experts, they inspire, support and promote the most outstanding research and researchers focussed on people, cultures and societies. We were approached to help the Academy to define a new direction and help it reach new audiences.





At a time of misinformation, distrust of expertise and increased social division, the role of the Academy has never been so critical. Moving beyond prestige and academic rigour, we helped the Academy to unite behind progressive principles. Discovery, Humanity and Ambition became the watchwords for an institution committed to helping people to learn, progress and prosper.









