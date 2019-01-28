ADC 97 Annual Awards

For the 97th edition of the ADC Annual Awards, we asked some of the most important creative minds in the industry to talk about “Where Craft Will… Read More
For the 97th edition of the ADC Annual Awards, we asked some of the most important creative minds in the industry to talk about “Where Craft Will Take Us” and used their testimonials to create the event’s visual identity.
Creative Director: Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Art Directors: Yann Carrière Photographer & video maker: Thomas Fortier Video mix: Thomas Fortier & Simon Gosselin Designers: Cloé Létourneau Copywriter: Bret Mckenzie (ADC)
Client: The Art Directors Club Director executive: Marie-Pier Lavoie-Sigouin
Motion design: Gimmick Studio Music & Mix: Studio Apollo
