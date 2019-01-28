Multiple Owners
Yann Carriere Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
SID LEE Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Thomas Fortier Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Gimmick Studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada
ADC 97 Annual Awards
    For the 97th edition of the ADC Annual Awards, we asked some of the most important creative minds in the industry to talk about “Where Craft Will Take Us” and used their testimonials to create the event’s visual identity. Read Less
For the 97th edition of the ADC Annual Awards, we asked some of the most
important creative minds in the industry to talk about “Where Craft Will Take Us”
and used their testimonials to create the event’s visual identity.











Creative Director: Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Art Directors: Yann Carrière
Photographer & video maker: Thomas Fortier
Video mix: Thomas Fortier & Simon Gosselin
Designers: Cloé Létourneau
Copywriter: Bret Mckenzie (ADC)

Client: The Art Directors Club
Director executive: Marie-Pier Lavoie-Sigouin

Motion design: Gimmick Studio
Music & Mix: Studio Apollo


