RATIONAL ABSTRACTION:

In this project i created 9 abstract artworks,



where the focus was to mix sketchy forms and textures with perfect forms modelled and designed in 3D.

The intention was to enhance the humanity that lives behind the almost perfect digital world :)

Here below (before the artworks)

you can take a look at some of my handmade sketches and textures...



using brushpens, pantone, pencil and an iPad.