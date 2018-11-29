GLOW is an internationally renowned light art festival taking place in Eindhoven every November. The festival materializes the connection of the city of Eindhoven with light and technology, a bond inaugurated in 1891 with the opening of the first Philips bulb factory. We were tasked to boost the GLOW brand while respecting its heritage. The rebranding references lighting technology, using the old squared logo as a new elemental block from which infinite shapes and choreographies can be generated.

