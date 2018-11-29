Recharging a renowned international light art festival with an energetic and dynamic identity.
GLOW is an internationally renowned light art festival taking place in Eindhoven every November. The festival materializes the connection of the city of Eindhoven with light and technology, a bond inaugurated in 1891 with the opening of the first Philips bulb factory. We were tasked to boost the GLOW brand while respecting its heritage. The rebranding references lighting technology, using the old squared logo as a new elemental block from which infinite shapes and choreographies can be generated.
The visual language captures the technological and choreographical aspect of light art through new configurations.
Both engaging and easy to understand, the website fully demonstrates the adaptability of the visual identity to digital applications. Together with the printed map brochure, it serves as a platform through which visitors can access the GLOW route and find information on the light art projects.
