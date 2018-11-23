Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
An Anthology Vol.2
1702
612
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net

A N   A N T H O L O G Y   V o l . 2 
I L L U S T R A T I O N
In publishing, the word 'anthology' is usually used for a collection of literary works like poems, short stories, songs, etc. Last year, I created a collection of short animated images called 'An Anthology vol.1', each of them could be a piece of thinking, a scene of a dream, an imagination from a poet or a nonsense thought. This year, inspired by my trip to Iceland, I've continued the collection with a combination of what I saw and what I imagined, therefore, it's called 'An Anthology vol.2'. 




T H A N K   Y O U

Please see An Anthology Vol.1 here.
 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.