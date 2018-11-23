In publishing, the word 'anthology' is usually used for a collection of literary works like poems, short stories, songs, etc. Last year, I created a collection of short animated images called 'An Anthology vol.1', each of them could be a piece of thinking, a scene of a dream, an imagination from a poet or a nonsense thought. This year, inspired by my trip to Iceland, I've continued the collection with a combination of what I saw and what I imagined, therefore, it's called 'An Anthology vol.2'.





