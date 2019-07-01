About

Bleep × is a new event and music retail space in the heart of Daslton. The project is the physical embodiment of what Bleep has been creating online for the last 14 years. The studio was asked to brand the new project by the iconic music label and consider how a brand that previously has been online only can live in a physical space. The identity had to consider the current minimal style of Bleep whilst introducing the new concept of the X. With a bold, heavy and brutalist marque created, the identity was visualised into a system that felt balanced and playful. The marque is made of two equal shapes allowing for it to embody various lock ups to create diversity within the brand. The store is open and available to visit at 529 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AR Read Less

