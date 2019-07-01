Caterina Bianchini Studio
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Bleep ×
8198
1374
46
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Bleep × is a new event and music retail space in the heart of Daslton. The project is the physical embodiment of what Bleep has been creating onl… Read More
    Bleep × is a new event and music retail space in the heart of Daslton. The project is the physical embodiment of what Bleep has been creating online for the last 14 years. The studio was asked to brand the new project by the iconic music label and consider how a brand that previously has been online only can live in a physical space. The identity had to consider the current minimal style of Bleep whilst introducing the new concept of the X. With a bold, heavy and brutalist marque created, the identity was visualised into a system that felt balanced and playful. The marque is made of two equal shapes allowing for it to embody various lock ups to create diversity within the brand. The store is open and available to visit at 529 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AR Read Less
    Published:
Bleep × is a new event and music retail space in the heart of Daslton. The project is the physical embodiment of what Bleep has been creating online for the last 14 years.

The studio was asked to brand the new project by the iconic music label and consider how a brand that previously has been online only can live in a physical space. The identity had to consider the current minimal style of Bleep whilst introducing the new concept of the X.

With a bold, heavy and brutalist marque created, the identity was visualised into a system that felt balanced and playful. The marque is made of two equal shapes allowing for it to embody various lock ups to create diversity within the brand.

The store is open and available to visit at 529 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AR
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.