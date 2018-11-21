Multiple Owners
Scott Geersen Sydney, Australia
Substance - Sydney, Australia
Jason Poley Melbourne, Australia
Daniel Cowan Melbourne, Australia
Yes Captain Melbourne, Australia
Jeff Briant Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Ezequiel Grand Santiago del Estero, Argentina
NODE 2018 Titles: Explore, Connect, Create
589
116
5
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The titles for Nodefest 2018 take these core ideas of Exploration, Connection, and Creation, and weave them together through the narrative of the… Read More
    The titles for Nodefest 2018 take these core ideas of Exploration, Connection, and Creation, and weave them together through the narrative of the Explorer, where each stage of the journey is only made possible by the steps preceding, and a successful outcome may not be visible when we first set out. Node brings together the best in Australian and New Zealand motion, presenting a range of styles, tools, techniques, ideas, and approaches. It inspires us to explore a wider view of motion design, both in our own practice and with regard to our place in the design industries. The connections we make with these techniques and ideas - and with each other - cause changes that will ultimately inform our own process of creation. Read Less
    Published:
Node brings together the best in Australian and New Zealand motion, presenting a range of styles, tools, techniques, ideas, and approaches. It inspires us to explore a wider view of motion design, both in our own practice and with regard to our place in the design industries.

The connections we make with these techniques and ideas - and with each other - cause changes that will ultimately inform our own process of creation. 

The titles for Nodefest 2018 take these core ideas of Exploration, Connection, and Creation, and weave them together through the narrative of the Explorer, where each stage of the journey is only made possible by the steps preceding, and a successful outcome may not be visible when we first set out.


PROCESS


Special Thanks: James & Kim Cowen @ Yes Captain (Node Fest Founders)
and Echoic for the incredible music and sound design.

Are you part of the AU/NZ motion scene? Join the Node Slack at http://www.nodefest.com.au/slack/
Thank You!
Add to Collection