Mú Gelato Italiano

Mú is a traditional Italian ice cream shop located in Lisbon. They offer a wide range of ice cream flavours, made with fresh fruit. Mú represents a place where you can have a fun, while enjoying a high quality ice cream.





Our brand proposal is inspired by the ice cream texture and the Italian way to make it. The visuals consist of simple shapes, giving it a playful and traditional touch. The pureness and diversity of the products are reflected by the simple colors.





Our branding offers a fun, honest and yet dynamic layout that evokes a functional and natural brand.