About

“All creative effort - including the making of an Omelet - is preceded by destruction.” This quote from Yi Fu Tuan (originator of humanistic geography) was the one that triggered all the rebranding I did for Omelet. Omelet is an independent creative company based in Los Angeles. Omelet’s people are united by a common discomfort in the status quo and a genuine belief that there’s a better way to do just about everything. After all, in order to make an Omelet, you have to break a few eggs. Animations by www.ggeeoorrggiiaa.com Read Less

