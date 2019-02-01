Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
OMELET
    “All creative effort - including the making of an Omelet - is preceded by destruction.” This quote from Yi Fu Tuan (originator of humanistic geog… Read More
    “All creative effort - including the making of an Omelet - is preceded by destruction.” This quote from Yi Fu Tuan (originator of humanistic geography) was the one that triggered all the rebranding I did for Omelet. Omelet is an independent creative company based in Los Angeles. Omelet’s people are united by a common discomfort in the status quo and a genuine belief that there’s a better way to do just about everything. After all, in order to make an Omelet, you have to break a few eggs. Animations by www.ggeeoorrggiiaa.com Read Less
