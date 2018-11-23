



Tryggd is a digital insurance company located in Iceland. Our main goal was to introduce a completely digital and authentically kind brand, run and consumed by young people who understand the benefits of life insurance.



We made a trustworthy and unique brand, different from traditional, serious and invasive life insurance companies in the region. We designed a series of illustrations highlighting all the activities we can enjoy in our day to day once we are insured for life. Choosing bold and bright colors for these illustrations, we created a modern and approachable look with a friendly tone.



The icon, made in a modern and friendly style, blended two core concepts together: friendliness and security. To achieve this we opted for the arctic tern which is typical of the Icelandic fauna, protecting its chick in a sweet embrace.







Tryggd, good life without worries.

Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa















