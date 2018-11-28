Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
FOSA
1192
153
8
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/28/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
FOSA
1192
153
8
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/28/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Catalog of barriers used to secure the area at mass events. Art direction, concept, and design. Barriers drawing by Toprojekt.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Juromania
by:
Marta Gawin
584
7743
Featured On:
11/20/2018
Katowice Street Art AiR 2018
by:
Marta Gawin
85
620
7 Katowice Jazz Art Festival
by:
Marta Gawin
86
677
Bookworms. Insects in Polish Illustration for Children.
by:
Marta Gawin
828
10199
Featured On:
11/12/2018
toprojekt 2018 Calendar
by:
Marta Gawin
183
2330
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Catalog of barriers used to secure the area at mass events. Art direction, concept, and design. Barriers drawing by Toprojekt.
Published:
Credits
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Adobe Portfolio
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.