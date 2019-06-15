«American Animals» is a first fictional feature film by the British documentarian Bart Layton, based on a chain of events, which took place in 2004 in Lexington, Kentucky.*
As he reveals in the interview to the «Rolling Stone» magazine, in the beginning the director intended to make it a documentary. However, as he proceeded with his investigation, his plans had changed.
A story about four young men rebelling against something they cannot completely understand or explain, even to themselves, by committing a crime, became an almost unimaginable mixture of a heist movie,
a psychological thriller and a slapstick comedy.
In this alternative take I wanted to portray the protagonists through a visual narrative of a thriller and comedy side of the story.
*no spoilers :-)
«Life is infinitely stranger than anything which the mind of man could invent»
Arthur Conan Doyle, The Complete Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.
«American Animals» alternative take is a series of portraits, posters and visual narrative based on film and the original true story.
