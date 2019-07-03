Discover
wired world 2019
Leonie Bos
A selection of illustrations created for the Environment section of the WIRED annual
WIRED World 2019
wired world 2019
Published:
November 16th, 2018
Leonie Bos
Leonie Bos
Amsterdam, Netherlands
wired world 2019
109
655
5
Published:
November 16th 2018
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
Drawing
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
