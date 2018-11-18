Design Approach

From the beginning, makebardo worked closely with the Modular Robotics team during 2017 and 2018 to understand the company’s interests through a collaborative working process. This process gave us useful insights into Modular Robotics’s brand values and their robot kit line which has been selling primarily to schools and science centres. It was an exciting challenge for us to help them on their new journey to develop a packaging design for their Cubelets® line suitable for a retail environment.



We pushed our thinking because the pack needs to reflect the same innovation that the Cubelets® evoke. Modular Robotics gives a new point of view on how to play with toys, so the packaging should do the same with the exhibition, materials and consumer experience. We needed to developed a pack concept that would match the brand’s values. It must inspire the love of learning through play. The aim was to create a design that appeals not only from a kid-centric perspective but also attracts all ages since the product can be used from 4 years +.



'Discover' is a key factor in this toy. You can connect Cubelets® together and build thousands of different robots that exhibit interesting behaviours. Create, make, and reinvent to learn vital skills.



Following the concept of 'Discovery', we worked with a simple and clever decision. We putted the packaging inside a static shielding bag. In this way we managed to hide the front of the box. Why? Well, kids (and adults too) love surprises, and so they enjoy discovering what's inside. With this concept of a closed bag we guaranteed that experience. Doing this, we also gained direct brand exposure on the streets, by having a bag with handles so there is no need for a second bag from the store.