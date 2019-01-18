Nikita Solovyov
Lisbon, Portugal
Character Design 2018
1133
252
20
Hello everyone! This is the new project summing up selected character designs from 2018, both personal and commercial works. Hope you will enjoy watching because it was really enjoyable for me to make them. If you have any questions regarding my work or you think we might work together on some of your projects please contact me.


Formability
Character designs for the Formability project, a form building service. Each character represents a feature related to the form building, reflected in the gear and weapon. Below you can see the stages from the basic shapes to the pose sketches and to the final colored versions.

