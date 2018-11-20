Recent Illustrations 6

Simon Prades
Saarbrücken, Germany
Selection of mostly editorial illustrations, commissioned 2018 by Rolling Stone, Der Spiegel, New Scientist, Intercept, Psychologie Heute,Penguin Random House and Outside Magazine . Thanks so much to all Art Directors for giving me the chance to work on such interesting issues!
New Scientist
Article on the feeling of rage. AD was Johannes Kranz.

Rolling Stone
Album Review for Mitski. AD was Matthew Cooley .
New Scientist (right), Wirtschaftswoche
 AD was Ryan Wills at NS and Claudia Immig at WW.


Der Spiegel
Story about investigations on Bilfinger/Oman. AD was Michaela Herold.
Intercept
Article about violence at the US border. AD was Ariel Zambelich.

Personal
„Force of Nature“ - 150 x 80 cm, ink on paper.

Personal
„untitled“,  ink on paper.
Outside Magazine
Investigative story on a company trying to produce a genetically modified salmon. AD was Petra Zeiler.


Penguin Random House
Book cover Tess of the Road, by Rachel Hartman. AD was Angela Carlino.
Sketches/concepts 
Final art and printed book
Thank you!
