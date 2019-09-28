Neon Future

This series is mainly inspired by Blade Runner and the Cyberpunk culture in general. It was shot in Japan between Tokyo and Osaka at night, and it involved a lot of roof topping and fence climbing. I wanted to recreate the sense of longing and separation of a dystopic futuristic society that has lost connection with the natural elements. A vibrant but nostalgic mood aware of its own decadence.





Technically I wanted to create highly detailed images with a single strong electric neon tonality all across. For all the shots I used the Phase One XF Trichromatic IQ3 100MP ( thanks to the Phase One team) with a tripod , except for a few hand held street shots, for which I used a Fujifilm GFX 50s.