Neon Future
Stefano Gardel
NEON FUTURE
This series is mainly inspired by Blade Runner and the Cyberpunk culture in general. It was shot in Japan between Tokyo and Osaka at night, and it involved a lot of roof topping and fence climbing. I wanted to recreate the sense of longing and separation of a dystopic futuristic society that has lost connection with the natural elements. A vibrant but nostalgic mood aware of its own decadence. 

Technically I wanted to create highly detailed images with a single strong electric neon tonality all across. For all the shots I used the Phase One XF Trichromatic IQ3 100MP ( thanks to the Phase One team) with a tripod , except for a few hand held street shots, for which I used a Fujifilm GFX 50s.
WEBSITE     │    INSTAGRAM
Neon Future
706
5,019
41
Published:
Stefano Gardel

    Owners

    Stefano Gardel Lugano, Switzerland

    Neon Future

    706
    5,019
    41
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.