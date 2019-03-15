La Tanière is a mountain restaurant at 1400 meters of altitude within the skiable domain of Les Houches (where the mythical Kandahar Alpine Ski World Cup is run every year), above the town of Saint Gervais, near Mont Blanc, in Chamonix Vail, France. It opened its doors in 1990, and since then it has received visitors from all over the world.





The restaurant is near the tracks of the Mont Blanc Tramway, on a hidden old cottage that was used to keep cattle safe during winter. Now it serves warm home-made food to skiers during the day and local savoyard specialties to adventurers who dare hiking up at night. On summer time, it has become famous for its "asados": Argentinean steaks cooked in Argentinean style, served with various salads and chimichurri, the spicy sauce that gives the finishing touch to the barbecue.