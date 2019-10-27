UCR ARTS is an art museum and cultural center affiliated with the University of California Riverside. UCR ARTS is comprised of two connected institutions, The California Museum of Photography, and The Barbara and Art Culver Center of the Arts. Forth + Back worked with the campus and the museum to create an entirely new graphic identity that was able to house these two art institutions (photography and contemporary art respectively) under one cohesive overhead brand.





As a way to showcase the museum’s different offerings, Forth + Back developed a flexible identity that could expand and contract through the use of a “connective line”. This “connective line” system was continued across a variety of collateral, allowing layouts to similarly expand and contract to accommodate art and imagery of all shapes and sizes. The “connective line” represents both the relationship UCR has to the arts, as well as a symbolic union between the two affiliated buildings (The California Museum of Photography and The Barbara & Art Culver Center of the Arts).



