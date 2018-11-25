Brosmind ®
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SDG CHARACTERS
790
144
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Brosmind ®
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SDG CHARACTERS
790
144
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SDG CHARACTERS
GSMA / Tenacity Works / Barcelona, Shanghai, Los Angeles / 2018

Launched in September 2015, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a 17 point plan to end poverty, halt climate change and fight injustice and inequality by 2030.  For the 2018 Mobile World Congress, the GSMA partnered with Brosmind, to create these unique characters that illustrate how the mobile industry can help achieve each of the goals.

3D graphics and animations by Lung Animation
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.