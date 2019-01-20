A logistics giant
El Mosca is a logistics company that has growth in recent years. Founded more than three quarters of a century ago, this small truck company has grown to have one of the largest fleets of road transport in Spain and a large market share in maritime transport and logistics storage services.
A versatile brand
The project has meant a renewal of the image of the company that has improved its legibility and identity with a long-distance graphic system and adaptability to different media such as vehicles, containers, stationery or uniforms.
