Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Gucci
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
2313
273
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/18/2018
Featured In:
Fashion
—
12/16/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Gucci
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
2313
273
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/18/2018
Featured In:
Fashion
—
12/16/2018
Add to Collection
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
HTSI
by:
Sandrine and Michael
Art Direction
49
278
The Economist - Metal Heads
by:
Sandrine and Michael
Art Direction
48
376
Check the halls
by:
Sandrine and Michael
Art Direction
173
1486
Featured On:
11/29/2018
Sandrine and Michael for Lockhatters A/W 2018
Multiple Owners
by:
Andrea Heberger GmbH Creative Pool & Promotion
by:
Sandrine and Michael
Photography
150
1922
Featured On:
11/17/2018
Play Girl
by:
Sandrine and Michael
Art Direction
363
4660
Featured On:
7/26/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.