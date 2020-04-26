Gold Fever
Jared Tuttle
G O L D   F E V E R​​​​​​
series of personal work produced as prints and pins
Unbounded by Jared Tuttle
Unbounded screen print by Jared Tuttle
Swamp Life by Jared Tuttle
Swamp Life screen print by Jared Tuttle
Swamp Live pin by Jared Tuttle
Panther by Jared Tuttle
Panther print by Jared Tuttle
Bear, Koi, and Moth by Jared Tuttle
Moth print by Jared Tuttle
Golden Snake by Jared Tuttle
Golden Snake pin by Jared Tuttle
Golden Snake pin by Jared Tuttle







Prints and pins are available at jared-tuttle.com

Lost Lust Supply collaborative pin available on their website: lostlustsupply.com

*Commercial licensing available







