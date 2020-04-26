skip
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Procreate
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Gold Fever
Jared Tuttle
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/26/2020
G O L D F E V E R
series of personal work
produced as prints and pins
Prints and pins are available at
jared-tuttle.com
Lost Lust Supply collaborative pin available on their website:
lostlustsupply.com
*Commercial licensing available
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Gold Fever
106
342
9
Published:
April 25th 2020
Jared Tuttle
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Jared Tuttle
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Gold Fever
Gold Fever - a series of personal work produced as prints and pins.
106
342
9
Published:
April 25th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Icon Design
,
linework
monoline
Tattoo Art
Enamel Pin
Icon
icon design
print
screenprint
gold fever
jared tuttle
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.