Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Cats and Dogs II
Cats and Dogs II

Further explorations of canine and feline portraiture

Haku, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Felippo, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Annabelle, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Simo, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Coby, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Dora, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Beans, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Logan, 11.5 x 8.25 inches
Studio and detail photos below.
Follow on Instagram for more https://www.instagram.com/loladupre/
