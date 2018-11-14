Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cats and Dogs II
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Fine Arts
,
1022
227
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/14/2018
Nikon D750
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Paper
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cats and Dogs II
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Fine Arts
,
1022
227
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/14/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Nikon D750
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Paper
About
About
Feline and canine paper collage portraits
Published:
Cats and Dogs II
Further explorations of canine and feline portraiture
Part I on Behance
Haku
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Felippo
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Annabelle
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Simo
, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Coby
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Dora
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Beans
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Logan
, 11.5 x 8.25 inches
Studio and detail photos below.
Follow on Instagram for more
https://www.instagram.com/loladupre/
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Nike PG2 Home Craze
by:
Lola Dupre
Graphic Design
2148
31470
Featured On:
4/29/2018
In another dimension we would still be friends
Multiple Owners
by:
Lola Dupre
by:
Alina Kovban Retouch
Illustration
774
5490
Featured On:
12/12/2017
Charlie IV - X
by:
Lola Dupre
Illustration
2640
27471
Featured On:
10/9/2018
LUNNA for Le Mile Magazine
Multiple Owners
by:
Lola Dupre
by:
Alina Kovban Retouch
by:
Alexandre FELIX
Fashion
1310
22115
Featured On:
1/15/2017
PIECES for Eye Republic
Multiple Owners
by:
Lola Dupre
by:
Lisa Carletta
Fashion
1464
19249
Featured On:
2/6/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Feline and canine paper collage portraits
Published:
Credits
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
collage
paper collage
ILLUSTRATION
portraits
portrait
Cat
dog
cats
dogs
Tools Used
Nikon D750
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Paper
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.