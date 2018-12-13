About

Solar Power Plants Sustainable Energy Systems - Solar power plants in California and Nevada, USA. The „Ivanpah“ solar plant located in the Moja… Read More

Solar Power Plants Sustainable Energy Systems - Solar power plants in California and Nevada, USA. The „Ivanpah“ solar plant located in the Mojave Desert, California is the largest solar energy generating facility in the world. Fields of nearly about 350,000 heliostat mirrors focus sunlight on receivers located on centralized solar power towers. The receivers generate steam to drive specially adapted steam turbines. Producing about 350 megawatts of clean, reliable solar electricity. Photographed out of an helicopter in October 2018. The other facility „Solar One“ is located also in the desert, in Nevada. It was the first solar power plant in the United States. It went online for commercial use on in 2007. It is another milestone in the history of renewable energy generation. The plant has a capacity of 64 up to 72 megawatts, spread over an area of 400 acres (160 ha). Nevada wants to cover its electricity needs by 20 percent with solar power. Read Less

Published: