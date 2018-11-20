Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Message
Message
Juromania
699
107
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The Eagles' Nests Trail Festival . Logo Design and visual identity of the event.
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.