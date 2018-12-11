Osborne Macharia
REMEMBER THE RUDE BOY - DETROIT
The story of the forgotten and under appreciated African-American War Veterans is quite familiar. This particular one is a true story about a group of 4 resilient African-American War Veterans from the State of Michigan who despite all odds have a reason to keep their dapper swag alive. We caught up with them at Dabls Bead Museum in Detroit.

HAPPY VETERANS DAY…..

Special Thanks: Chrisstina Hamilton + Penny Stamps School Of Design + Dabls Beads Museum
Styling: Kevin Abraham
Styling Assistant: Steph Blair
Extra Accessories: Kwaku Osei-Bonsu
Production Assistants: Avery Ahmaad + Bree + Melinda Anderson + Tanya Stephens
Photography Assistants: Desmond Love + Andrew Mageto
Lights rental: Dayspace Studio
Additional Lighting: UndGrd
Extra Cast: Avery Ahmaad + Darius Baber
Set Builder: Darius Baber
Thank You!
