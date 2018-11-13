Yelvy - Fashion Website

About

In an industry where seemingly everything has already been said, yelvy seeks to comment more than state. The montréal-based brand is dedicated to… Read More

In an industry where seemingly everything has already been said, yelvy seeks to comment more than state. The montréal-based brand is dedicated to rendering today's culture expressible, while making sure quality meets subjective style. Predictability and unjustified seriousness are all too common, yet yelvy believes in the possibility of making humility and application coexist. To immerse the user in the particular universe of its creators, the site uses clever micro-interactions, elastic scrolling and just enough graphic elements as simple as evocative. yelvy.com Read Less

Published: