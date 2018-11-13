Multiple Owners
Louis Paquet Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Deven Caron Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Jérémy Minié Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Pier-Luc Cossette Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada
Yelvy - Fashion Website
1615
216
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe XD

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    In an industry where seemingly everything has already been said, yelvy seeks to comment more than state. The montréal-based brand is dedicated to… Read More
    In an industry where seemingly everything has already been said, yelvy seeks to comment more than state. The montréal-based brand is dedicated to rendering today's culture expressible, while making sure quality meets subjective style. Predictability and unjustified seriousness are all too common, yet yelvy believes in the possibility of making humility and application coexist. To immerse the user in the particular universe of its creators, the site uses clever micro-interactions, elastic scrolling and just enough graphic elements as simple as evocative. yelvy.com Read Less
    Published:
In an industry where seemingly everything has already been said, yelvy seeks to comment more than state. The montréal-based brand is dedicated to rendering today's culture expressible, while making sure quality meets subjective style. Predictability and unjustified seriousness are all too common, yet yelvy believes in the possibility of making humility and application coexist. 

To immerse the user in the particular universe of its creators, the site uses clever micro-interactions, elastic scrolling and just enough graphic elements as simple as evocative.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.