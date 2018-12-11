Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Message
Message
Bookworms. Insects in Polish Illustration for Children.
587
112
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
Message
Message
Bookworms. Insects in Polish Illustration for Children.
587
112
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Visual identity of the exhibition. Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, 2018.
    Published:
Project Coordination: Monika Brauntsch
Exhibition Design: Grupa Gdyby
Studio Photos: Jędrzej Sokołowski
Exhibition Photos: Małgorzata Szuda
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.