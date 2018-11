Klara Energy - Brand Design for solar energy solutions

About

The goal of Klara Energy rebranding is to create a new brand territory that respects and enhances both the technical know-how of energy engineering related to the installation of photovoltaic panels, as well as the agility and simplicity in the use of digital solutions created to operate them. Graphéine agency advised Klara Energy in its strategic positioning both editorial and graphic. This reflection ed to the evolution of the brand name by anglicizing it. This transformation gives a more ambitious image to the brand. The next step was the creation of the new tagline "Proud to be responsible" that communicates the company's ecological commitment. The last phase of this support was to create the brand's new graphic guidelines. Klara Energy's new visual identity is built around a new logo that symbolises the idea of solar energy by stylizing the letter K into four yellow rectangles arranged in rays. This simple and smart idea installs the codes of an impacting and memorable identity. Read Less

