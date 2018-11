About

Client: California Market Center Agency: Kastner and Partners (LA) Producer: Megan Slueter Studio: Quixote Griffith Park Art Department: buffalo… Read More

Client: California Market Center Agency: Kastner and Partners (LA) Producer: Megan Slueter Studio: Quixote Griffith Park Art Department: buffaloartco.com Wardrobe: Kate Riney HMU: Jenny Karl and Associates Retouching: Jeff Whitlock All boxes, props and effects where physically created and captured in camera over 4 days at Quixote studio in Los Angeles. Very large out of home of home , print and web usage. Photographed with a Phase One IQ3 100MP camera. Read Less

Published: