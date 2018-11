Fanabela





Client





Fanabela comprises a fashion store located in Puebla, Mexico offering a wide selection of imported and

Mexican designer clothing.



Objective





Develop a new brand embracing its beauty concept in a fresh and classical way through a clean and dynamic style.



Solution

We designed an identity inspired in the visual aesthetics that arise as time passes by. The brand claims, as one of its main characteristics, the beauty of antique mirrors in the shape of stains which were translated onto different brand

components such as the clothing tags. Novel packaging designs ressembling classic hard suitcases were developed granting

special attention to steel corner motives. Alongside the identity, a wide variety of pastel colors facilitate reinforcing

the brand's clean and elegant personality.