Audible | I am what I hear

Portraits that show the thrill, the joy or the knowledge. That was the challenge working in this new campaign we've crafted for Audible Germany .





We directed this incredible project and worked together with the great people at Kolle Rebbe and with the help of Tempomedia on the production. It couldn't have been possible without the help of the amazing Glassworks Barcelona , that helped us in creating the "world" for each of the characters and Banjo Soundscapes that gave all of it a beautiful soundtrack.





CREDITS





Directed by Dvein

Cinematography: Franz Lustig

Postproduction: Glassworks Barcelona

Music & Sound design: Banjo Music





Agency: Kolle-Rebbe

Creative Director: Andreas Brunsch

Production company: Tempomedia

Executive Producer: Vera Portz

Producer: Gunnar Meyer