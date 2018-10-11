Audible | I am what I hear

Portraits that show the thrill, the joy or the knowledge. That was the challenge working in this new campaign we've crafted for Audible Germany.
We directed this incredible project and worked together with the great people at Kolle Rebbe and with the help of Tempomedia on the production. It couldn't have been possible without the help of the amazing Glassworks Barcelona, that helped us in creating the "world" for each of the characters and Banjo Soundscapes that gave all of it a beautiful soundtrack.
CREDITS
Directed by Dvein
Cinematography: Franz Lustig
Postproduction: Glassworks Barcelona
Music & Sound design: Banjo Music
Agency: Kolle-Rebbe
Creative Director: Andreas Brunsch
Production company: Tempomedia
Executive Producer: Vera Portz
Producer: Gunnar Meyer
