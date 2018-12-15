RI Reunion Day

About

Following a tradition first established in 2011, Raffles Institution and the Old Rafflesians’ Association once again invite all Rafflesians to come together for its double anniversary dinner event. We were assigned to create the identity system including main graphics, stationery, packaging, booklet, gift box, digital banners, and environmental graphics. The solution was a visual that embodies the spirit of the institution; how it’s experienced, cherished and remembered. A warm colour palette reflects nostalgia, while the illustrations present a dynamic, modern and vibrant academic community within the larger fabric of the city. Read Less

