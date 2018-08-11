Pop & Pac Studio
Melbourne, Australia
Hazel
Behance.net
    A hazelnut milk comprised of only natural ingredients. Hazel is pure, soft and velvety. Made by baristas, for baristas; Hazel was conceptualised … Read More
    A hazelnut milk comprised of only natural ingredients. Hazel is pure, soft and velvety. Made by baristas, for baristas; Hazel was conceptualised and born in the beating heart of Melbourne’s most coffee cultured suburb, Fitzroy. Created by three partners with the shared desire for crafting incredibly delicious coffee. Hazel’s personality is silky smooth and perfectly balanced; allowing for the creation of exquisite latte art masterpieces and blending perfectly with the flavour profile of any coffee bean. Read Less
Hazel Milk

Hazel is a delightful mix of style and substance. She’s the odd one out in a room full of familiar faces. She’s a little bit different, but by no means peculiar. Her creative flair is balanced by a softness that must be experienced to be fully appreciated. She gathers the crowd; starting conversations everyone wants to be a part of. Once she’s done with her morning run, she’s out dancing, in the wilderness of Fitzroy; hair swaying to the sounds of Frank Ocean. Then up the next day with a coffee in hand, ready to hit the town all over again. She’s full of substance; charming and sassy with a touch of cheek.

Hazel is the best Hazelnut Milk, currently available across select Melbourne Cafes and soon to hit boutique Supermarkets across Australia. 

iamhazel.com.au + @hazel.aus
Branding, Packaging, Graphic Design, Illustration by Pop & Pac
Packaging produced by On-Time Concepts
Collateral Visuals by 3D2D
Printing by Gunn & Taylor
Thank You!
