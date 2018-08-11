



Hazel Milk





Hazel is a delightful mix of style and substance. She’s the odd one out in a room full of familiar faces. She’s a little bit different, but by no means peculiar. Her creative flair is balanced by a softness that must be experienced to be fully appreciated. She gathers the crowd; starting conversations everyone wants to be a part of. Once she’s done with her morning run, she’s out dancing, in the wilderness of Fitzroy; hair swaying to the sounds of Frank Ocean. Then up the next day with a coffee in hand, ready to hit the town all over again. She’s full of substance; charming and sassy with a touch of cheek.





Hazel is the best Hazelnut Milk, currently available across select Melbourne Cafes and soon to hit boutique Supermarkets across Australia.





iamhazel.com.au + @hazel.aus