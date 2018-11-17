Wagg’s no frills, locally sourced, pet food was facing stiff competition from supermarket own-label. The IPN brand needed a fresh start and turned to Leeds based Robot Food to rethink, reposition and rebrand their range of complete food and treats.





It was time to shake off the old, get playful with the rules and amplify Wagg’s offering to create something ownable. The name Wagg was the perfect starting point and begged for a new brand mark with all the personality of our furry friends. It also inspired a completely ownable photography style for the brand, stepping away from the repetitive and cliquish dog images typically seen across the category. A broad selection of tails were chosen to celebrate all dogs, from man’s best friend sat on the sofa to the best in show.





Such a recognisable mark and photography style meant that we were free to use colour to aid shopping experience. The colour palette chosen reflects the lifestyle of the modern customer; bright, friendly and accessible, without being unnatural.