Notorious -
Air I
The first Nike Air Jordan I shoe, designed by Peter Moore, Michael Jordan's signature model, made its debut in 1985 .
We've paid tribute to this iconic model with which Michael had some of his best moments.
We've enjoyed modeling each part of the shoe and integrating it into a space with a typeface inspired by materials and architectural elements such as concrete.
We've also modeled the "Jumpman" logo playing with a sculptural concept wrapped in six metal rings that symbolize the rings that MJ has won with the Chicago Bulls.
Music by DJ FATZ Producer.
Art by NastPlas™
Art by NastPlas™
Thank You!