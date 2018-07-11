Fuente Aceña is a beautiful boutique-hotel located in an old flour mill, in Quintanilla de Onésimo, on the banks of the river Duero.
Fruit of an exquisite remodeling, where the old structure of the mill and the new additions coexist in harmony, the hotel, of only 22 rooms, was conceived as an oasis of calm with a personalized service capable of offering a complete sensorial experience.
After more than fifteen years of life, the owners thought it necessary to revise their identity according to the philosophy of the establishment: naturalness, respect for the environment and quality.
For our proposal, the situation of the hotel and its link with the water gave us the clue to create an identity, simple but of obvious personality, where the dynamic layout of the logo and the texts present in the different pieces of communication subtly recreate the river flow.
For an eminently typographic identity we thought it necessary to develop a font for the occasion. aceña, is a typeface with serif, sober and balanced, a mixture of past and present, clear lines and contained elegance.
Delicate chromatic range present in the different pieces and a careful selection of papers complete a discrete and recognizable identity that harmonizes with a space where each piece, each piece of furniture has been chosen with care, where natural textures and materials convey intimacy, calm and simplicity.
