















Fuente Aceña is a beautiful boutique-hotel located in an old flour mill, in Quintanilla de Onésimo, on the banks of the river Duero.







Fruit of an exquisite remodeling, where the old structure of the mill and the new additions coexist in harmony, the hotel, of only 22 rooms, was conceived as an oasis of calm with a personalized service capable of offering a complete sensorial experience.





After more than fifteen years of life, the owners thought it necessary to revise their identity according to the philosophy of the establishment: naturalness, respect for the environment and quality.

















