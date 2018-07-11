Multiple Owners
Hybrid Design San Francisco, CA, USA
Sarah Jean Recht San Francisco, CA, USA
David Weber San Francisco, CA, USA
Olivia Ward San Francisco, CA, USA
Carl-Hampus Vallin San Francisco, CA, USA
Patchara Charoensiri San Francisco, CA, USA
Mohawk Maker Quarterly 15: Materials
    Materials are an emotional filter, informing how we should feel about what we touch and see. The fifteenth issue of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly focuses on the object qualities that materials make possible. Each article is realized as its own object—made of material(s) and form that help communicate its point of view. Collectively the issue speaks to the importance of object quality in our work, and the responsibility to use these qualities not as bells and whistles, but as design elements. Read Less
Mohawk Maker Quarterly 15: Materials

Materials are an emotional filter, informing how we should feel about what we touch and see. The fifteenth issue of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly focuses on the object qualities that materials make possible. Each article is realized as its own object—made of material(s) and form that help communicate its point of view. Collectively the issue speaks to the importance of object quality in our work, and the responsibility to use these qualities not as bells and whistles, but as design elements.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Design: Olivia Ward, Carl-Hampus Vallin, Sarah Jean Recht, David Weber, Patchara Charoensiri
