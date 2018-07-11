Mohawk Maker Quarterly 15: Materials

About

Materials are an emotional filter, informing how we should feel about what we touch and see. The fifteenth issue of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly focuses on the object qualities that materials make possible. Each article is realized as its own object—made of material(s) and form that help communicate its point of view. Collectively the issue speaks to the importance of object quality in our work, and the responsibility to use these qualities not as bells and whistles, but as design elements. Read Less

