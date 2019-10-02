Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York
Multiple Owners
Mijoo Kim New York, NY, USA
Kang Minjin Brooklyn, NY, USA
Featured In
Behance.net
Featured In
Photography
“Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York”  by Mijoo Kim & Minjin Kang
Coney Island is and always will be ‘the people’s playground.’ it’s a place where people of all background come to have a good time.” - Harold Feinstein

Coney Island can be often viewed as a condensed New York, and it is once referred as “The heaven at the end of the subway ride”. As a popular spot for summer getaway, anyone can easily get on the subway to get here. It is conveniently accessible to the general public for their known amusement park, beach, boardwalk and fast food.
This series has been collaborated between Mijoo Kim and Minjin Kang as a visual artists. We are a creative duo who have been inspiring and influencing each other since their Master’s thesis back in Academia.

Visit the artists official website to see more their projects.   
Mijoo Kim's Official Website : www.mijookim.com 
Minjin Kang's Official Website: www.minjinkang.com
Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York
349
1945
38
Published:
Multiple Owners
Mijoo Kim New York, NY, USA
Kang Minjin Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Owners

    Mijoo Kim New York, NY, USA
    Kang Minjin Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Credits

    Kang Minjin Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York

    Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York
    349
    1945
    38
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Lightroom
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.