“Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York” by Mijoo Kim & Minjin Kang
Coney Island is and always will be ‘the people’s playground.’ it’s a place where people of all background come to have a good time.” - Harold Feinstein
Coney Island can be often viewed as a condensed New York, and it is once referred as “The heaven at the end of the subway ride”. As a popular spot for summer getaway, anyone can easily get on the subway to get here. It is conveniently accessible to the general public for their known amusement park, beach, boardwalk and fast food.
This series has been collaborated between Mijoo Kim and Minjin Kang as a visual artists. We are a creative duo who have been inspiring and influencing each other since their Master’s thesis back in Academia.
