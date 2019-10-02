Coney Island : Paradise at the end of New York

Coney Island is and always will be ‘the people’s playground.’ it’s a place where people of all background come to have a good time.” - Harold Feinstein





Coney Island can be often viewed as a condensed New York, and it is once referred as “The heaven at the end of the subway ride”. As a popular spot for summer getaway, anyone can easily get on the subway to get here. It is conveniently accessible to the general public for their known amusement park, beach, boardwalk and fast food.