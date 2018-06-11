Don Bonito is a boutique hotel located in Sayulita, Mexico. Our main goal was to create a relaxed and authentic brand. We took inspiration from the rich flora and fauna of the area, combined with Art Deco and Mid Century influences, and collaborated with León León, who was in charge of objects and interior design of the space.

We used these elements of flora and fauna to make illustrations with vibrant colors Tingatinga Art style. We designed two logos that are used in different applications, creating a fun and versatile brand.



Don Bonito, tropical residence.