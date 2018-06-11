Don Bonito is a boutique hotel located in Sayulita, Mexico. Our main goal was to create a relaxed and authentic brand. We took inspiration from the rich flora and fauna of the area, combined with Art Deco and Mid Century influences, and collaborated with León León, who was in charge of objects and interior design of the space.

We used these elements of flora and fauna to make illustrations with vibrant colors Tingatinga Art style. We designed two logos that are used in different applications, creating a fun and versatile brand.

Don Bonito, tropical residence.
_
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.