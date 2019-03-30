At the Beginning of Everything - Deloitte
Onesal Studio
Featured In
Behance.net
Featured In
Motion
At the Beginning of Everything
Deloitte



-


 World's largest consulting firm​​​​​​​ Deloitte has released the global campaign ‘Make Your Impact’ via Deloitte Digital

Deloitte invited Onesal to design and animate the brand film for the campaign.
Our task was to illustrate new technologies and its impact in the world in an optimistic, inviting way,
 showing how decisions we make today, make tomorrow.

Starting with a green dot, we did an abstract exploration of the evolution of the dot from different perspectives.​​​​​​
Transforming, expanding, and creating new meaning, yet always returning the circular green dot to start over.





-










-
Process










Production, Design and Direction by Onesal

Client: Deloitte
Agency: Deloitte Digital
Production and Direction:  Onesal Japan
Chief Producer: Ailin Brunner
Producer: Lucia Gutkin
Director: Nahuel Salcedo
Art Director: Damian Sendin
Animation Director: Damian Stricker
Design / Animation: Damian Stricker, Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin,
Martin Salfity, Juan Coria, Kana Terao, Koji Obara, Tomo Beddie, David Kvien
Sound Design: Andrea Damiano

https://www.facebook.com/OnesalStudio
http://www.onesal.com
At the Beginning of Everything - Deloitte
925
5056
31
Published:
Onesal Studio

    Owners

    Onesal Studio Tokyo, Japan

    At the Beginning of Everything - Deloitte

     World's largest consulting firm​​​​​​​ Deloitte has released the global campaign ‘Make Your Impact’ via Deloitte Digital Deloitte invited Onesa Read more
    925
    5056
    31
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.