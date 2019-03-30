At the Beginning of Everything
Deloitte
World's largest consulting firm Deloitte has released the global campaign ‘Make Your Impact’ via Deloitte Digital
Deloitte invited Onesal to design and animate the brand film for the campaign.
Our task was to illustrate new technologies and its impact in the world in an optimistic, inviting way,
showing how decisions we make today, make tomorrow.
Starting with a green dot, we did an abstract exploration of the evolution of the dot from different perspectives.
Transforming, expanding, and creating new meaning, yet always returning the circular green dot to start over.
Process
Production, Design and Direction by Onesal
Client: Deloitte
Agency: Deloitte Digital
Production and Direction: Onesal Japan
Chief Producer: Ailin Brunner
Producer: Lucia Gutkin
Director: Nahuel Salcedo
Art Director: Damian Sendin
Animation Director: Damian Stricker
Design / Animation: Damian Stricker, Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin,
Martin Salfity, Juan Coria, Kana Terao, Koji Obara, Tomo Beddie, David Kvien
Sound Design: Andrea Damiano