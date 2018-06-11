About

During the summer of 2018, thick smoke poured into Washington state from the almost 2,000 wildfires to the north in British Columbia. By Septembe… Read More

During the summer of 2018, thick smoke poured into Washington state from the almost 2,000 wildfires to the north in British Columbia. By September, more than 3 million acres would be burned. These photos are part of a series I've been shooting every August for the last three years when the sun becomes a pale orange dot suspended in a thick haze. The light it casts, diffused through the choking particulate, is sickly and haunting with a muted palette of warm pastels. The duration and severity of future fires is expected to grow as temperatures rise and droughts parch the dense forests of the Pacific Northwest. Read Less

Published: