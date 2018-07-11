Rosie Lee
London, United Kingdom
Air Max Concepts
    Our team's been playing with concpets by examining the origins of some of our favorite sneakers. The Air Max 90 was as eagerly adopted by crate-d…
    Our team's been playing with concpets by examining the origins of some of our favorite sneakers. The Air Max 90 was as eagerly adopted by crate-diggers as it was runners - so why not build it using speaker stacks
    Published:
Our team's been exploring concepts by examining the origins of some of our favorite sneakers.
We've paid tribute to one of Tinker Hatfield's principal inspirations for the Air Max 1 - the Center Pompidou - by returning its inside-out structure to the shoe.
The Air Max 90 was as eagerly adopted by crate-diggers as it was runners - so why not build it using speaker stacks
The monster Sergio Lozano cooked up in the Air Max 95 echoed human anatomy in its design - and we've rebuilt it as an anatomical model.
