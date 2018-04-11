THE DELIGHT OF Chinese Character Festival 2018 —— Haohan Marketplace

好漢玩字 2018 —— Haohan Marketplace





The Peach Blossom Spring depicted by Tao Yuanming is free, quiet, and a place without worries. In addition, it is a place that cannot be found again once a person departs from it. Similar to the country of Wakanda in the Marvel universe, The Peach Blossom Spring is a world of independent, highly developed civilization. As visitors depart from the technology-oriented Pond of Typos and arrive at the bustling Haohan Marketplace, they will witness the most fashionable site of The Peach Blossom Spring, a place where many well-known brands originated. In The Peach Blossom Spring, a place that believes in the religion of Chinese characters, these brands do not exist in languages outside of Chinese, and the design of the brand names is carefully crafted. Therefore, walking through the streets of The Peach Blossom Spring and seeing the various brand names is a unique experience. Come visit the Haohan Marketplace. You may see a brand that you know before!







與世隔絕的桃花源，就像漫威的瓦干達一樣，一個有自己文明、自給自足與世無爭的仙境。好漢市井呼應本次好漢玩字主題「桃花源」，將視眼放進這片世外仙境的街景當中來一場字體散步，在這沒有歐文的國度，你所熟悉的品牌，都不會用漢字以外的方式存在。 如同一個街道有許多產業，好漢市井尋找了廣告、裝幀、唱片、網頁、字體及插畫等領域的設計師，用不同手法重新詮釋漢字國度的招牌，在展場我們附上店家的發票、折價卷，每一張發票都使用不同字體，讓消費者知道不同字體的個性，以及一張小小發票中使用到不同字體，看起來協調其實是需要花費很多小心思，發票結尾則有一句店家厭世小標語，希望這厭世的標語能為生活帶來一絲微笑。







▒ Credit



策展人／宋政傑 Sung Cheng Jie

設計／宋政傑 Sung Cheng Jie 、李宇恩



文案／宋政傑 Sung Cheng Jie、李宇恩、羅智如

攝影／洪子傑

參展團隊／洋蔥設計、林芳平、林婉筑、徐毅驊、楊永達、蔡南昇、林婉筑、朱俊達、倪嘉隆、羅智如



發票字體／文鼎字體





►展覽日期 ／ 2018/11/1（四）—— 2018/12/02（日）