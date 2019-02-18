Animography Brand Refresh



To kick-off Animography's brand refresh, Thomas Rohlfs and Jeroen Krielaars collaborated on a series of key images. They each underline Animography's unique position in the type and motion communities.



Animography's animated typefaces are made for Adobe After Effects and have built-in controllers to customize properties like line-weight, color, speed, etc. Precision and flexibility are at the core of these key images.











Strict modular blocks are combined with loose and friendly characters for optimal contrast. Together with a new bright color palette it integrates really well with the existing word-mark and typography. See it in action at animography.net







